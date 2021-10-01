MAYFIELD – FNB Bank said it is proud to announce that Trent Lovett has joined FNB as a business banking officer. He will primarily concentrate his efforts in the Marshall County market. Lovett has previous banking experience as a consumer lender and extensive leadership experience in Marshall County as he most recently served as the Superintendent of Marshall County Schools.
“We are pleased that Trent has joined our team at FNB,” said Sally Hopkins, FNB president and CEO. “Trent knows Marshall County and the needs of the community. We are confident that his leadership experience will be a great fit as FNB moves forward.”
Lovett is a graduate of Marshall County High School and Murray State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s degree in education, and a +30 in educational leadership. He has served on the Kentucky Lake Economic Development Board of Directors and on the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce Board and the KHSAA Board of Controls. Trent and his wife, Lisa, currently reside in Benton. They have two children, Tucker and Gabbi.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. FNB is a 2021 “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” Small Business Category Award Winner. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah Midtown, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main and Cadiz West. FNB is member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
