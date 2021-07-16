MAYFIELD — FNB Bank is pleased to announce the recent promotion of officers at the Annual Meeting of the Board. During the meeting, the Board of Directors promoted Trice Seargent to senior vice president. Jaclyn Burnett, Dawn Followell, Jennifer Franklin, David Jeffress, Tim O’Brien and Rusty Smith were promoted to vice president, and Scarlett Hamilton was promoted to assistant vice president.
Trice Seargent has 24 years of banking experience and currently serves as Retail Banking Manager for FNB. Trice is a 1988 graduate of Murray High School and a 1997 graduate of Murray State University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in organizational communication. He currently serves on the Murray Main Street Economic Development Committee and volunteers with Murray’s Soup for the Soul program. Trice is also the pastor of Murray Family Church. He resides in Murray with his wife, Kristen. They have three daughters, Allie, Bethany and Anna.
Jaclyn Burnett has 17 years of banking experience and currently serves as compliance officer for FNB. Jaclyn is a 2004 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of arts degree in organizational communication and theatrical arts. She completed ABA National Compliance School in 2016. Jaclyn attends Lone Oak United Methodist Church and resides in Paducah with her husband, David.
Dawn Followell serves as mortgage sales leader for FNB and has more than 33 years of banking experience, with 21 years of experience in mortgage lending. She is a graduate of Massac County High School and attended Shawnee Community College and Paducah Community College with an educational focus in accounting and business. Dawn has formerly served as the President of the Paducah River City Business and Professional Women’s organization and is a graduate of the Leadership Paducah Class of 2000. She is a Certified Mortgage Loan Officer and has earned many prestigious honors for her dedication to her customers and performance. She currently serves on Kentucky Housing Corporation’s Lender Liaison Committee. She also earned a Basic Underwriting Certificate from Mortgage Bankers Association. Dawn and her husband, Michael, currently reside in Paducah, and have two children, Kathryn and Emily.
Jennifer Franklin has 16 years of banking experience and currently serves as senior operations officer for FNB. Franklin is a 2005 graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in economics and accounting. She also graduated from KBA General Banking School in 2014 and the Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program in 2021. Jennifer resides in Mayfield with her husband, Cary. They have two children, Alexis and Lucas.
David Jeffress has served as chief information officer for FNB since 2017. David is a 2002 graduate of University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor of dcience degree in computer science. He also obtained a master of science degree in information systems from Murray State University in 2015. David resides in Murray with his wife, Jessica, and their children, Sagan and Nolan.
Tim O’Brien has more than 24 years of banking experience and serves as internal auditor for FNB. He is a 1991 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a 1995 graduate of Georgetown College where he obtained a bachelor of arts degree in history with a minor in English and religion. He is a Certified Community Bank Internal Auditor through the ICBA. He is a graduate of Leadership Paducah – Class 32, and has volunteered with the Keys II program. Tim is a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and resides in Paducah. He has one daughter, Izabella.
Rusty Smith currently serves as BSA officer for FNB and has 25 years of banking experience. He is a 1988 graduate of Lone Oak High School and a 1993 graduate of Murray State University where he obtained a bachelor of science degree in economics. He also obtained a master of science degree in economics from Murray State University in 1995. He completed ABA Compliance School in 2002 and ABA Graduate School of Compliance Management in 2003. He was named an ICBA Certified BSA/AML Professional in 2019 and is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Paducah – Class 30. He previously served on the Child Watch Board of Directors from 2013-2019 and currently volunteers for the United Way of McCracken County PALS program. He is also involved with Airedale Terrier Rescue and Adoption programs. He is an adjunct faculty member at West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Murray State University. He resides in Paducah with his wife of 20 years, Marjorie. They have three dogs and 7 cats.
Scarlett Hamilton serves as customer support manager and has more than 10 years of banking experience. She is a 1995 graduate of Graves County High School and obtained an associate degree from Mid-Continent University in 2011. She also graduated from KBA General Banking School in 2020. She currently serves as the vice president for CASA of Graves County and Southwest KY and is a member of Smith Street Church of Christ. She resides in South Fulton, Tennessee, with her husband, Eric. They have two children, Hunter and Rebecca.
