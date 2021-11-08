MURRAY – FNB Bank and the City of Murray announced Thursday that the bank had donated $100,000 toward renovating the Central Park swimming pool, purchasing the naming rights to the sports complex at Chestnut Park in the process.
FNB President/CEO Sally Hopkins, Mayor Bob Rogers, several Murray City Council members, and bank and park employees gathered at Chestnut Park on a brisk Thursday morning for a ceremonial check presentation.
“We are very happy to do this for our kids and for our families,” Hopkins told the gathered crowd. “My kids took swim lessons there for years. … This is for the whole community, and we’re happy to be a part of it. So thank you for coming out and freezing today!”
“I’ll say that we gladly accept this donation, and we’ll add it to the other donations we have received,” Rogers said. “We’re well on our way to having the funds necessary to renovate the pool, and our plans are to have it open in the summer of ‘22. Everything has to fall in place, but we are working toward that. So thank you very much.”
“Well, you all have been very easy to work with too,” said Hopkins, a Murray resident. “You happily took our money! But I hope that others will contribute to (the pool) and other parts of the park.”
“You’re an example for others in the community, and it’s great for you all to step forward early on and do this,” added Councilman Dan Miller.
Rogers said the basketball, tennis and pickleball courts and baseball fields at Chestnut Park would become the FNB Bank Sports Complex. A news release from FNB said complex also includes the par 3 foot golf course, walking trail and picnic pavilions.
“The money will go toward the pool, but that’s what they selected for the naming rights,” Rogers said. “That’s what they selected, and that’s what it will be.”
“This is great,” said Parks Director Ryan Yates. “I appreciate Mayor Rogers and (FNB’s) leadership for this. It’s unbelievable. I’ve been here for years, and I’ve never seen momentum like this. So it’s real special, and that’s what makes this community special. We look forward and can’t wait to see what’s in store.”
