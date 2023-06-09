MURRAY – FNB Bank, Inc. announced this week that it has donated $15,000 to Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s new state-of-the-art Regional Cancer Center. As part of the donation, FNB will be naming the Radiation Clinic Nursing Station. The new Regional Cancer Center is a $15 million project, covering 17,954 square feet, and will provide detection, diagnosis and care services all under one roof.
“We are proud to support the new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital,” said FNB President and CEO Sally Hopkins. “The specialized treatments, services and care that the new Cancer Center will provide will be an invaluable resource to our region during a time when patients need local and dedicated care the most.”
The Regional Cancer Center will be located on Eighth Street at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and will offer patients and their families hometown care from highly skilled specialists. For more information about the Regional Cancer Center, contact Lisa Shoemaker at 270-762-1291 or visit www.murrayhospital.org.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and currently has 10 offices located in Graves, McCracken, Calloway, Trigg and Marshall County.
