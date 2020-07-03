MURRAY – FNB Bank proudly donated $1,100 to Soup for the Soul’s Summer Lunch & Literacy Program. The Lunch & Literacy Program strives to provide summer meals to children who qualify for free or reduced lunch during the school year. The donation was a collective effort between individual employee donations and FNB.
“FNB and our employees are honored to donate to such a worthy cause as the Lunch and Literacy Program,” stated Amy Futrell, Murray-Calloway County market president. “2020 has been a hard year, as we are living in unprecedented times, and I am thankful to be a part of an organization and team that wants to help our community any way that we can.”
For the past three summers, volunteers have packed and delivered bags of shelf-stable, healthy foods twice per week. An age-appropriate book is also included in one of the bi-weekly deliveries. Because of COVID-19, the same amount of food will be delivered this summer once per week, along with the book. Foods that are distributed do not require refrigeration and are easy to open and prepare. The program expects to feed 250 children this year at a rate of $100 per child.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Soup for the Soul is unable to hold their normal food drives and is relying on the help of the community to make this program successful. To make an online donation to the Summer Lunch & Literacy Program, visit soup4thesoul.org. Checks can also be mailed to Soup for the Soul at P.O. Box 1001, Murray, KY 42071.
