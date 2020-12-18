MAYFIELD — During the month of December, FNB Bank made a $2,000 Christmas donation to two worthy charities on behalf of their customers and community members in Murray-Calloway County. Both the Laker and Tiger Christmas assistance programs split the donation to fulfill their missions.
“2020 has been a tough and challenging year for so many,” stated Amy Futrell, Calloway County Market president. “This Christmas season, FNB Bank wanted to give back to our community by donating to the Laker and Tiger Christmas programs. We hope this helps to make a favorable impact for those families in need this Christmas.”
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main, and Cadiz West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.