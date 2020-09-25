MURRAY — FNB’s Murray offices recently made a $300 donation to United Way of Murray-Calloway County for the COVID-19 Benevolent Fund, with 100% of all donations to this fund going to support families in Calloway County.
In the past four months, the United Way of Murray-Calloway County assisted 49 families with rent and utility assistance in the amount of $20,613.78. This donation will help with United Way’s mission to continue meeting the needs of those requiring assistance during these difficult times.
“FNB is proud to support United Way of Murray-Calloway County and specifically the COVID-19 Benevolent Fund,” stated Carolyn Todd, FNB office manager. “COVID-19 has proved challenging for many families in our community and we hope that this donation will assist United Way in furthering their efforts for those in need.”
United Way of Murray-Calloway County was established in 1986 and strives to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community to advance the common good. Learn more or make a tax-deductible donation online at: mccunitedway.org/donate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.