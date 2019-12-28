MURRAY — To celebrate the opening of FNB’s new Murray South Office, located at 611 South 12th St., FNB made a $3,000 donation on behalf of six worthy non-profit organizations in Murray-Calloway. Each of these organizations received $500 donations: Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizen’s Center, Murray-Calloway County Habitat for Humanity, Murray-Calloway County Rotary Foundation, Murray Soup for the Soul, the Family Resource/Youth Service Center for Calloway County Schools and the Family Resource/Youth Service Center for Murray Schools.
“As part of our Grand Opening Celebration, we wanted to give back to some of the local organizations that make a significant impact in our community,” stated Carolyn Todd, FNB Murray Office Manager. “Through the direct mail campaign, we were able to engage with our community and encourage them to be a ‘VIP in their community’ by submitting the direct mail piece back to FNB in honor of their non-profit of choice.
The promotion involved mailing a postcard to various households in Murray-Calloway County. Each household was encouraged to bring the postcard back to FNB’s new Murray South Office during the grand opening week. Once there, participants selected a charity from the list, in which FNB would make a $10 donation in their honor. This promotion allowed FNB and the local community the opportunity to showcase and give back to non-profit organizations in Murray-Calloway County.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. The bank currently has nine locations, including two in Murray. FNB is member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
