MURRAY - FNB Bank, Inc. (FNB) is proud to continue helping the City of Murray with park revitalization efforts, as the bank recently pledged to donate $100,000 to the Murray Pickleball Association (MPA) for the new pickleball complex. This is FNB’s second investment in Chestnut Park, after the bank’s initial $100,000 donation in 2021 and naming of the facilities at the park, The FNB Bank Sports Complex. The site for the new pickleball complex was offered by the City of Murray to the Murray Pickleball Association and will be located at the baseball field at the corner of Eight and Payne streets.
“FNB is proud to continue our support of our community parks with this pledge to the new pickleball complex,” said FNB President and CEO Sally Hopkins. “Pickleball is a growing sport for all ages and this new complex will provide the community with a beautiful complex, dedicated to the sport, for all to enjoy. The City of Murray is committed to enhancing our parks and we are honored to be a part of the efforts.”
To learn more about the Murray Pickleball Association and the current project, contact Tim Thurmond by e-mail at tim@thurmondins.com or by text at 270-752-5268.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.