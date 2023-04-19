Judy Shroat Futrell grew up in Murray and graduated from College High. She went to Murray State as an art major. But it wasn’t long until she started a retail business with friend, Glenda Doran. They first opened a uniform and maternity store, adding plus size clothing, and eventually sold that and then opened a shoe store, Shoe Bizz. The business began in a small space and as it grew, they moved to a larger store in downtown Murray and then an even larger store in Bel Air Shopping Center.
“I am an artist and I remember making ribbons with names on them,” said Judy. “I bet I made a 1,000 of them that we sold in the shoe store. I eventually began making some jewelry and then was ordering jewelry for wholesale only.”
After Glenda left Murray, Judy bought a building where Ryan Walker State Farm is now located on Main Street and opened Bold Liquidators where she was wholesaling jewelry and added some clothing pieces. “I would appliqué sweatshirts and the business just evolved into more clothing. Janice Compton was my jewelry salesman and she would travel all around the region selling my jewelry to retail stores. I would also buy merchandise from stores that were going out of business.”
As Judy began to design and enlarge the clothing business, her first wholesale sale was to Stein Mart which was a jumper she had designed and manufactured. She then began to sell to catalogs and her first catalog sale was to “Casual Living” which is no longer in business. “I remember getting their catalog and there was my item I had designed and made in their catalog,” said Judy. “My mother had just died a few weeks earlier and when I opened the catalog and saw my item, I wanted to run and show my mother.”
As Judy’s business began to grow, she moved into the building where she is presently located on Main Street, a few doors down from where she had been. “There are two buildings and they were owned by Fred Workman.”
Judy’s items began to be shown in other catalogs. One in particular, which still features a Santa scarf and a snowman scarf, is called Potpourri. “I have sold this item to them for 10 years,” Judy said. “They have already ordered for this coming season.”
Judy began to go to markets, at first smaller ones and then ventured into the larger markets. “Shane (her son) and I were at the Atlanta Gift Market and Disney walked into our booth. Shane talked to them and they were looking for kids stuff. They came to me and I ended up signing a contract with them and that has been ongoing for 10 or 15 years. I did not have to buy the trademark. They gave it to me, but the contract states that I cannot use it on anything else. I do a lot of princess things, I do sashes, Star Wars and of course, Mickey and Minnie.”
Judy has two sons, Shane, her oldest, and Peyton is the youngest. “Shane was in school when I started my business, and Peyton was born when I was in the business. I remember taking Peyton to the New York Market when he was a toddler. I took Shane and his friend, Lindy Knight, so they could help with Peyton. I remember going to the top of the World Trade Center for dinner and Shane took Peyton to the bathroom. When they got back to the table, Peyton had cake and icing all over him and when I went to check, the dessert bar featured a big Peyton handprint on several cakes.”
Judy comes up with all her designs and most are manufactured in Murray. “I do some contracting for manufacturers, but mostly the items are made upstairs in my building in Murray.”
Downstairs in her building is a mixture of office space and many rooms of samples. Judy said for a few years after Shane came into the business full time, they sold retail at the front of the bottom floor. “I was having to work on Saturdays and then the building next door collapsed. I didn’t feel that our building was as stable as it had been once that happened and when the pandemic hit, we closed the retail floor. Now it holds the samples I take to market. In fact, I just returned from a market. Eventually, I will have a sample sale because I am beginning to overflow with samples.”
Judy says the reason she feels she has been successful for all these years is because she is does items, not lines. “I do novelty things, like scarves, socks, and other items. I don’t depend on a line of clothing. I sell items.”
Those items have and are being sold in catalogs, department stores, Zulily, and she has made items for Murray State University. “One of my largest orders came from a catalog and we also sell to a lot of casinos. I am very diversified in the things I produce.”
Judy said she once sold approximately 500 shirts to Zulily. “I painted the shirts, and I touched each and every one of them at least once, if not more.”
Judy has a warehouse in Las Vegas and she goes there for market also and sells and ships to the California market.
When Judy moved into the larger building, she renamed her business Shane Lee. “Shane is my oldest son and Lee Peyton is my youngest, so I combined their names and thought that sounded better than Bold Liquidators.”
Judy has already sold her fall items and she is also working on a new line of clothing for pickleball - shorts, hats and socks.
She has had as many as 25 working for her, but now she has about 12 to 15 that work making the items she designs and then they ship from Murray.
“My success has been because of my employees,” Judy said. “I tell all of my employees that there are three important things, as far as I am concerned. Those are God, kids and work, and in that order. If their children are involved in anything, it is fine for them to show up for work later or if they have to miss because their child is sick.”
Starlett Shields is the one who Judy depends on the most. “She takes care of everything for me,” said Judy. “She has been with me for 13 years and she knows where everything is and sometimes knows what I need before I do.”
Judy and Shane have a retail Shane Lee in downtown Paducah. “Shane is there a couple of days a week and when the Quilt Show is going on, I am there every day. I take all my fabrics I have left after manufacturing has been completed and sell fabrics all that week.” Judy buys most of her fabrics from New York or Los Angeles.
Judy said her raincoats are probably one of the hottest items she makes and sells, and she shares her “claim to fame” moment.
“Nancy Brown is the wife of the Cincinnati Bengals owner, Mike Brown, and they are friends with my brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Betsy Shroat. She had seen my sister-in-law wearing one of my raincoats and wanted some. She bought quite a few at retail that she gave to her family and even the coaches’ wives. When the Bengals were playing in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, I was getting ready to watch the game and I sent Nancy a text wishing them a lot of luck in winning the game. She answered me by saying, “I love my raincoat,” because it was raining in L.A. the day of the Super Bowl. She sent me a picture of her in my raincoat at the Super Bowl. Fast forward a few weeks and Nancy is going to Washington, D.C. to meet the President of the United States. She discovers that her granddaughter had taken her rain coat and she desperately called me to see if I could send her another one. It so happened I had one upstairs in an extra-small, because she is tiny, and I sent it to her. She wore it to meet the President and sent me a picture.”
Judy said although they have never met in person, she feels she knows her and has her phone number in her phone. “Hopefully, one day soon we will get to meet each other in person.”
Judy said she cannot imagine retiring and has no plans to do so. “I had an ankle replacement a year or so ago and I was home for three weeks. I thought I was going to have a nervous breakdown. My ankle healed quickly and it did so well I am wearing heels today. But I was certainly ready to come back to work and I have no plans to retire. I will probably work until I die. I am usually the first one at the store and am always the last one to leave at the end of the day.”
Judy’s business developed and continues after 35 years because she is doing something she loves and has learned along the way about what to do and not do in order to run a successful wholesale business. She uses her talent and vision to design items that obviously are desired in the retail market.
