MURRAY - The Murray Bank President and CEO, Bob Hargrove, presented Leanne Gibbs with the Employee of the Quarter award at the bank’s recent employee meeting. Gibbs currently works as a deposit operations manager.
“Working at The Murray Bank, with the best co-workers and customers, is such a blessing,” said Gibbs. “It sounds cliché, but we really are a big family here and that makes coming to work a great experience. I love how much The Murray Bank gives back to the community, from the Freedom Fest Fireworks to the Festival of Lights, TMB is always finding fun ways to give back to my hometown, and that makes me proud to be an employee of Murray’s only hometown bank.”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Being a past recipient of the employee of the quarter, Leanne continuously seeks to improve upon her knowledge base and is always willing to share with her fellow employees,” said Hargrove. “We congratulate her and are proud to recognize her with this award.”
Born and raised in Calloway County, Gibbs is a graduate of Murray State University and has worked at The Murray Bank for more than six years. She currently resides in Shiloh with her husband Todd, daughter Lilah Rae and expected daughter Shelli.
The Employee of the Quarter award is decided by a vote of fellow employees.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
