MURRAY — The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove presented Leanne Gibbs with the Employee of the Quarter award at the Bank’s recent employee meeting. Gibbs currently works as proof operator in the operations department.
“Working at The Murray Bank, with the best coworkers and customers, is such a blessing,” said Gibbs. “It sounds cliché but we really are a big family here and that makes coming to work a great experience. I love how much The Murray Bank gives back to the community, from the Ice Cream Festival to the Festival of Lights, TMB is always finding a fun ways to give back to my hometown, and that makes me proud to be an employee of Murray’s only hometown bank.”
In addition to her work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Being a past recipient of the employee of the quarter, Leanne continuously seeks to improve upon her knowledge base and is always willing to share with her fellow employees,” said Hargrove. “We congratulate her and are proud to recognize her with this award.”
Born and raised in Calloway County, Gibbs has worked at The Murray Bank for more than five years, and currently resides in Shiloh with husband Todd and daughter Lilah Rae, 1. Leanne attends Hardin Baptist Church and enjoys spending her free time with her family.
The Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
