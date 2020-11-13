MURRAY – The Murray Bank is pleased to announce that Leanne Gibbs has been promoted to deposit operations manager.
“The Murray Bank began planning for the retirement of our executive officers many years ago and we are very pleased to begin that process with the promotion of Leanne,” commented Bob Hargrove president and CEO at The Murray Bank. “We are fortunate to have suc. She understands the culture of The Murray Bank and is prepared for her new position,” h a smart and talented professional at the bank who can seamlessly transition into this position.”
Born and raised in Calloway County, Gibbs is a graduate of Murray State University and has worked at The Murray Bank for more than six years. She currently resides in the Shiloh community of Calloway County with her husband, Todd, and daughter, Lilah Rae.
Gibbs can be reached at the main office of The Murray Bank, 405 S. 12th St., or by calling 270-753-5626.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
