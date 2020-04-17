LOUISVILLE — After closing its stores, donation centers and career services locations, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, like most businesses, has been reeling from the impact of the novel coronavirus.
To respond to the growing community needs of the population Goodwill serves, the nonprofit organization has launched a COVID-19 support and resource portal as a guide for individuals who require connections to necessities and services during the ongoing pandemic.
The support and resource portal – Goodwillky.org/Resources – includes a listing of statewide community services, financial resources, food assistance programs, as well as information on housing, employment, mental health and volunteer and donation opportunities, among other resources.
Through the portal, Goodwill continues to support its mission – to give hope to individuals with disabilities and disadvantages in order to promote a better quality of life – despite the novel-coronavirus-related measures it’s taken in recent weeks.
The support and resource portal will be updated as more resources are provided and/or established. Goodwill is encouraging individuals and organizations to share the resources with anyone who may be in need as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues.
