LOUISVILLE — The president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, Amy Luttrell, has been named board chair for the Goodwill Industries International (GII) board of directors. Luttrell will continue her role as president and CEO of Goodwill Kentucky during her tenure as GII board chair.
Luttrell has led Goodwill Kentucky for five years, overseeing the organization’s growth and development of services and donated goods. She is currently executing the organization’s strategic plan, which is aimed at reducing poverty by working closely with community partners to provide long-term support and other resources to the community’s most vulnerable populations. Prior to her current position, she served as president and CEO for three other Goodwill organizations: Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (Dayton, Ohio), Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee (Nashville) and Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies (Johnstown, Pa.). She has served the Goodwill network in a variety of positions for 40 years.
“Goodwill is committed to helping people improve their lives through the power of work,” said Luttrell. “I’m honored to have this opportunity to help advance that global mission, while we continue to increase Goodwill’s impact here in Kentucky.”
Luttrell previously served on the GII board for three terms, including from 1996 – 2000, from 2003 – 2007 and from 2017 – 2019. During her tenure, Luttrell served as secretary and vice chair of the board and chaired the board’s Strategic Issues Planning Committee and various committees for Goodwill’s Conference of Executives. She also chaired two Goodwill associations, including the Mid-Atlantic Goodwill Industries Coalition – made up of 15 Goodwill organizations that collaborate on best practices – as well as the Ohio Association of Goodwill Industries.
Luttrell received Goodwill’s coveted Kenneth K. King Management Award for Executive Excellence for her leadership of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley through significant growth in services to people with disabilities and other disadvantages.
“Amy’s recognition as a national leader in Goodwill by her peers as well as her commitment to community and to people with disabilities and disadvantages will provide a strong platform for Goodwill’s mission awareness moving forward,” said Steven C. Preston, GII president and CEO.
“I am thrilled to have her incredible leadership abilities and experience to provide guidance and insight.”
Luttrell also serves on the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board (KWIB) and its executive committee and chairs the KWIB’s Workforce Participation Committee. In addition, she has served on numerous boards of directors for charitable and civic organizations, including as past board member for SourceAmerica. She currently chairs the Rotary Club of Louisville’s Philanthropy Committee.
Luttrell obtained her bachelor’s degree from Murray State University with a major in social work and a minor in political science.
