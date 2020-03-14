MURRAY – Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites the community to its Grand Opening Brand Bash on March 31 at 9 a.m. The celebration kicks off with a ribbon cutting at its new store located at 652 N. 12th Street in Murray, and follows with a $1,000 donation presented to Murray High School.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash, we’re inviting the community to join city representatives at the ribbon cutting where we will recognize and support Murray High School,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of Murray, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth for the community. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
