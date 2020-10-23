MURRAY – Greg Taylor & Associates is expanding its team to include western Kentucky attorney Wesley A. Hunt.
Hunt has been practicing law in his native Crittenden County since 2013. He’s the former owner of Hunt Law Group, PLLC in Marion, where he conducted hundreds of residential and commercial closings, litigated complex adverse possession and boundary line dispute cases, and represented area financial institutions in bankruptcy proceedings and foreclosures. He also served as both the assistant Crittenden County Attorney and an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
“We’re thrilled to have Wes join our team. He will be a true asset to the community here in Murray,” attorney Greg Taylor said. “Wes brings significant experience in the area of real estate law, which is the focus of our firm, as well as estate planning, probate, and business law. Our clients will enjoy getting to know Wes and will benefit from his responsiveness and attention to detail.”
Hunt was valedictorian of the 2006 Crittenden County High School class and then graduated summa cum laude from Murray State University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. During his time at MSU, Hunt served as a student senator and Election Ways and Means chairman in the Student Government Association and vice president of Pi Sigma Alpha.
In 2013, Hunt graduated from Salmon P. Chase College of Law on the campus of Northern Kentucky University and was ranked first in his class of 121 students. During law school, he also served as an associate editor of the Northern Kentucky Law Review. As a law student, he had the opportunity to work for two prominent law firms focusing on personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases.
Personally, he understands the value of community service and has regularly volunteered his time, including service on the Crittenden County Extension District Board,
Crittenden County Boosters Organization, Inc., Crittenden County Library Board of Trustees, and Marion-Crittenden County Park Board.
Hunt and his wife are relocating to Murray.
“I’m honored and excited to become associated with Greg Taylor & Associates and Home Team Title,” Hunt said. “I look forward to using my academic foundation, legal experience, and ability to develop positive relationships to best serve the legal needs of Murray, Calloway County, and beyond.”
Greg Taylor & Associates, PLLC and the firm’s title company, Home Team Title, LLC, has served thousands of clients by conducting real estate closings and 1031 exchanges, providing title insurance services, and preparing deeds, leases, land contracts and easements. With offices in Murray and Mayfield, the law firm also handles probate, estate planning, and business law matters. Learn more at gregtaylorlaw.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.