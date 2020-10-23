MURRAY  Greg Taylor & Associates is expanding its team to include western  Kentucky attorney Wesley A. Hunt.  

Hunt has been practicing law in his native Crittenden County since 2013. He’s the former  owner of Hunt Law Group, PLLC in Marion, where he conducted hundreds of residential and  commercial closings, litigated complex adverse possession and boundary line dispute cases, and  represented area financial institutions in bankruptcy proceedings and foreclosures. He also  served as both the assistant Crittenden County Attorney and an assistant commonwealth’s  attorney.  

“We’re thrilled to have Wes join our team. He will be a true asset to the community  here in Murray,” attorney Greg Taylor said. “Wes brings significant experience in the area of  real estate law, which is the focus of our firm, as well as estate planning, probate, and business  law. Our clients will enjoy getting to know Wes and will benefit from his responsiveness and  attention to detail.” 

Hunt was valedictorian of the 2006 Crittenden County High School class and then  graduated summa cum laude from Murray State University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in  political science. During his time at MSU, Hunt served as a student senator and Election Ways  and Means chairman in the Student Government Association and vice president of Pi Sigma  Alpha.  

In 2013, Hunt graduated from Salmon P. Chase College of Law on the campus of  Northern Kentucky University and was ranked first in his class of 121 students. During law  school, he also served as an associate editor of the Northern Kentucky Law Review. As a law  student, he had the opportunity to work for two prominent law firms focusing on personal  injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases.  

Personally, he understands the value of community service and has regularly  volunteered his time, including service on the Crittenden County Extension District Board, 

Crittenden County Boosters Organization, Inc., Crittenden County Library Board of Trustees,  and Marion-Crittenden County Park Board. 

Hunt and his wife are relocating to Murray.  

“I’m honored and excited to become associated with Greg Taylor & Associates and  Home Team Title,” Hunt said. “I look forward to using my academic foundation, legal  experience, and ability to develop positive relationships to best serve the legal needs of  Murray, Calloway County, and beyond.”  

Greg Taylor & Associates, PLLC and the firm’s title company, Home Team Title, LLC, has  served thousands of clients by conducting real estate closings and 1031 exchanges, providing  title insurance services, and preparing deeds, leases, land contracts and easements. With  offices in Murray and Mayfield, the law firm also handles probate, estate planning, and  business law matters. Learn more at gregtaylorlaw.com.  

