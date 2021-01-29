MURRAY — FNB Bank announces that Bridgette Grogan has joined FNB as the Calloway County Market Team leader.
Grogan brings more than 13 years of banking experience, having served in various roles including customer service representative, office manager and consumer loan officer.
“We are excited to have Bridgette join us as Team Leader for our Calloway County Market,” stated Amy Futrell, Calloway County Market president. “With her professionalism and experience, she will be a huge asset to our team.”
Grogan is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. Bridgette currently resides in Murray with her husband, Jeremy. They have three children, Taylor Garrison, Evan Garrison and Emerson Grogan.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main, and Cadiz West.
