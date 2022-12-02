MURRAY – Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Murray.
The new store will be located at 720 North 12th St. and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Murray area.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Murray for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Harbor Freight Tools’ senior vice president for real estate and construction. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Murray area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities as well.
“Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry,” a news release said. “Forbes magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Harbor Freight Tools, a family-owned company, started in southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father ’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company.
The company opened its first store in 1980, and today has more than 1,300 stores across the country and 25,000 employees.
