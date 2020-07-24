MURRAY — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has promoted Vice President Justin Hendrick to real estate lending team leader in Murray-Calloway County. He joined the CFSB team in 2010 as a relationship banker and lender.
Justin will collaborate with all of the Real Estate lenders and administrative assistants in the Murray-Calloway County market. Murray-Calloway County Market President S. Jason Pittman said, “Justin is the perfect fit for this position. He brings extensive knowledge of real estate, client service and leadership to this new role!”
Hendrick is a member of the class of 2004 from Calloway County High School and 2007 graduate of Murray State University with bachelor of science in finance. His financial education includes diplomas from the Kentucky Bankers Association Essentials of Banking School and he is a 2017 graduate of the Paul W. Barret School of Banking in Memphis.
He is a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Murray-Calloway County and volunteers as a youth basketball coach in Calloway County. Hendrick and wife Chelsea live in Almo with their two children, Kamden and Kallen. They attend Murray’s Glendale Road Church of Christ.
