MURRAY — The Murray Bank announces that Ty Holtgrewe has been promoted to the position of vice president of residential lending.
“We feel very fortunate to already have such a dedicated and qualified person on our staff,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “During his tenure at The Murray Bank, Ty has exhibited a great sense of leadership, can-do attitude and a dedication to exceed expectations for our customers.”
Holtgrewe is from Paris, Tennessee and has worked at The Murray Bank for four years. He resides in Puryear with his wife, Taylor, and they will welcome a daughter in May. Holtgrewe serves on the Angels Attic Board.
“It is a great privilege to work with such a fantastic team and for an organization that values the careers of their employees,” said Holtgrewe. “I am excited for this new opportunity. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and successes of The Murray Bank.”
Holtgrewe can be reached at the main office of The Murray Bank, 405 S. 12th St., or by calling 270-753-5626.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally-owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270- 753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
