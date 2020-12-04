MAYFIELD — FNB’s Board of Directors announce the upcoming leadership promotions of Marty Nichols and Sally Hopkins. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Marty Nichols, FNB’s current president & CEO, will become the chairman of the board and senior advisor at FNB. Dr. Charles Shields, FNB’s current chairman of the board, will transition to be the chairman of the bank’s holding company, Jackson Financial Corporation.
Sally Hopkins, FNB’s current chief operating officer and EVP, will transition at the beginning of the year to become FNB’s president and CEO. Hopkins will serve as the bank’s 11th president and CEO, and first female to assume the role.
“For the most part, we are simply formalizing the way Sally and I have worked over our 13 years at FNB,” stated Nichols. “Smart, professional, hardworking and highly respected by staff and peers, Sally is a super fit for this role. I look forward to serving FNB and our customers in a new role that will allow me to continue focusing on the bank’s growth and corporate development initiatives.”
“We have an incredible, dedicated team at FNB who work diligently to help our customers and communities,” stated Hopkins. “We work daily through our core values in that we have pride, are independent thinkers, are engaged, brave and value each other, all while having fun every day. I am honored and humbled to take on this role and lead our team to continued excellence.”
Nichols has been in banking for 41 years, with his last 13 years serving as FNB’s president and CEO. In his new role, Nichols will continue to serve FNB customers and will actively pursue business development opportunities, while overseeing the board. Nichols and his wife, Teresa, reside in Milburn and have three sons and four grandchildren.
Hopkins started her banking career in 1980, with her last 13 years serving as FNB’s COO and EVP. Hopkins will continue with some of her COO duties and will guide the bank in providing high-quality financial services to the communities that FNB serves. Hopkins and her husband, Warren, reside in Murray and have two sons.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Midtown Paducah, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main, and Cadiz West.
