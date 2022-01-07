MURRAY – The Murray Bank said it is pleased to announce that Chelsey Houston has been promoted to the position of consumer lender and director of business services.
“Chelsey’s experience and capacity to build relationships and enhance business processes will be a great asset to our Business Services team,” said The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove. “Chelsey always has our customers in mind, and her forward-thinking approach results in innovative problem solving and process improvements.”
Houston has worked at The Murray Bank for a little over three years. She is married to Taylor Houston and they reside in Murray. They have two children – a son, Kane, and a daughter, Kallie.
