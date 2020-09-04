WASHINGTON— The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) as a recipient of its 2020 National Community Bank Service Award for extraordinary efforts to help small businesses, consumers and their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are a proud member of this community, which serves as a lifeline for every small business that calls Western Kentucky home,” said Jeremy Rose, vice president / director of communications at CFSB. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support our friends and neighbors and humbled by this recognition from ICBA for carrying out our mission—supporting our community through good times and adversity.”
As consumers and small businesses grappled with the onset of COVID-19, CFSB stepped up as a financial first responder and steward of its community as:
• Team Members worked nights and weekends to provide Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program assistance, loaning businesses over $21 million thus saving an estimated 3,200 jobs.
• CFSB proudly made monetary donations to food banks in every market that CFSB serves.
• Delivered a sense of hope when members of the community needed it most—CFSB provided over 800 “to-go” sack lunches for essential workers.
• “Here for you” one-stop website for assistance. The website has appointment availability and a support form to know the client’s concerns so that a team member can triage and follow up. This includes deferred payments, removing late fees, etc. CFSB Team members are trained to provide assistance specific to the client’s financial needs during this crisis.
• Partnered with local businesses to provide face masks to the community.
• Offered one free financial coaching session for families, by its Ramsey Financial Solutions Certified Coaches.
• CFSB also extended its hours of operation for its Client Service Center and Banking Center Drive Thrus while lobbies were closed due to the pandemic.
“ICBA is proud to honor the extraordinary dedication and commitment of community bankers, whose spirit of service shined through when our country needed it most,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “We are so fortunate to represent such thoughtful and compassionate community leaders, and we commend their efforts to go above and beyond, even during times of challenge.”
ICBA founded the National Community Bank Service Awards program in 2002 to celebrate outstanding volunteer efforts and bring national recognition to the unmatched contributions community banks make to help sustain their communities. CFSB has been awarded a National Community Bank Service Award for the second consecutive year.
