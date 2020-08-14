WASHINGTON, DC – Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor took a range of actions to aid American workers and employers as our nation combats the coronavirus pandemic.
Reopening America’s economy:
• Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on the July Jobs Report – “Today’s strong jobs report completes a full week of encouraging economic news, including growth in manufacturing and services and declines in filings for unemployment benefits. The July job gains, which are the third largest in history, occurred in a period when some of our largest states were tightening restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases. Even with these gains, far too many Americans remain out of work, and the Administration is determined to provide enhanced, targeted support for the unemployed while pursuing the pro-growth policies that led to the exceptional economy Americans experienced prior to the virus.”
Statement by U.S. Secretary of Labor Scalia on Presidential Memorandum Authorizing the Other Needs Assistance Program for Major Disaster Declarations Related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 –
• “[The] Presidential Memorandum reflects President Trump’s determination to identify and deploy all the authorities available to him to support Americans out of work as a result of the pandemic. The Memorandum follows the refusal of Democratic leadership to allow even a short-term extension of federal unemployment benefits while the parties negotiated a longer-term plan. The Department of Labor will now work closely with the States and the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to assist in providing the relief made available by the Memorandum.”
Defending workers’ rights to paid leave and wages earned:
• U.S. Department of Labor Offers Webinar in Korean for Employers, Employees About Paid Sick Leave, Families First Coronavirus Response Act – The Wage and Hour Division offered a Korean-language webinar on Aug. 5, to help employers and employees in Southern California’s Korean communities understand the benefits and protections provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar on paid sick leave, workplace safety and other employer, employee concerns amid coronavirus pandemic –
• The Wage and Hour Division hosted a webinar on Aug. 6, to help employers and employees understand the benefits and protections provided by the FFCRA. Representatives from the Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the IRS, Small Business Administration, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission were also present during the webinar.
U.S. Department of Labor offers webinar for employers, employees on pandemic’s impacts on immigrant employment regulations
• The Wage and Hour Division will host a webinar on Aug. 13, to help employers and employees understand provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and other requirements during the current coronavirus pandemic. The webinar will focus on the INA and the H-2A and H-2B visa program certifications.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Labor is focused on protecting the safety and health of American workers, assisting our state partners as they deliver traditional unemployment and expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, ensuring Americans know their rights to new paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave, providing guidance and assistance to employers, and carrying out the mission of the Department.
