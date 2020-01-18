MURRAY — Imes Funeral Home & Crematory says it has invested back into the community to promote the saving of lives by sponsoring the Vital ICE App.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory recognized a unique opportunity to assist local first responders through a marketing initiative that could help save lives. The staff at the Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is asking the public to download the Vital ICE App, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play for their smartphones, or enter www.vitalboards.com/downloadapp into their mobile browsers, and enter in their code: 7000.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing its gratitude for allowing them to serve the community. It is asking residents throughout the community to take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that they are prepared in case of an emergency. This will allow their user-provided medical information to be easily accessible by emergency first responders at a time where seconds count and taking time to search for such information could cause disadvantageous delays.
Included is also an Emergency Alert System that is usable for seniors, as well as a medication reminder feature that keeps track of all medications. This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age. Taking five minutes now could mean the difference in saving lives.
In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital or emailed directly to the hospital from the app, where emergency room staff can further access this critical information.
Remember, time is of the essence when saving lives.
