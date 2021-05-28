OWENSBORO — Independence Bank awarded $155,000 in scholarships to students from their 12-county service area, bringing the total amount of scholarships awarded by the bank since the 2001 inception of the program to $1,425,700.
The Independence Bank Scholarship Program began in 2001 as a dream of the late Charles A. Reid, founding partner and father of current CEO, Chris Reid. Before his passing, Charles requested that the scholarship program be built to provide an opportunity for deserving high school students in need to have the opportunity to receive a college education.
The first scholarship given was in the amount of $10,000. Since then, more than $1 million has been awarded to high school seniors to help make their dreams of a college education come true. Applicants are judged based on a submitted essay, high school grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal interviews.
In an interesting twist, the Bank has presented a challenge to the recipients and an opportunity to win an additional $1,776 on top of their existing scholarship. Each student was given $100 with simple instructions to use it for good in the communities they call home.
For the 2020 -2021 school year, scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Charles A Reid
Scholarship - $15,000
The Charles A. Reid Scholarship is the original scholarship that started the Independence Bank program in 2001. It is given in honor of the late Charles A Reid, former Independence Bank President. A finalist is chosen from each market that Independence Bank serves. Each finalist receives a $500 Ernie and Martine Davis Scholarship as well as a $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship. One winner is selected based on an interview process and receives $15,000.
Winner: Caitlyn Blandford, Apollo High School
(Julia McClard of Calloway County High School was a finalist)
Community Board
Scholarships
The Community Board Scholarships are funded entirely by Independence Bank’s local community boards in each market. Applicants are reviewed by a committee of local employees in each market:
Lila Munsey, Murray High School, Calloway County Community Board Scholarship - $1,000
Lexan Roberts, Calloway County High School, Calloway County Community Board Scholarship - $1,500
Claire Whitaker, Murray High School, Calloway County Community Board Scholarship - $1,500
Annabel Wilmurth, Calloway County High School, Calloway County Community Board Scholarship - $1,000
Julia McLard, Calloway County High School, Calloway County Community Board Scholarship - $1,250.
