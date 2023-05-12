Sixty-eight Kentucky high school students from the 2023 graduating class have earned scholarship money to continue their post-secondary education. Independence Bank held its annual reception on the evening of Tuesday, May 9th, to make this announcement. The virtual video stream celebration included winners from all 15 counties across the Bank’s footprint.
425 applications were received and reviewed. Submissions are judged based on an essay, high school grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal remarks.
“Through reading the written submissions and hearing from the students, we develop a stronger connection to their goals, aspirations and dreams,” Lauren Patton, Director of Charitable Giving explained. “In addition to being part of the scoring process, it makes me incredibly proud that so much of our Bank family get involved by taking time to help review and provide input. It is a total team effort from so many folks who have a common goal of providing a better future for these students.”
The Independence Bank Scholarship Program began in 2001 as a dream of the late Charles A. Reid, founding partner and father of current CEO, Chris Reid. Before his death in 2001, Charles requested that the scholarship program be built to provide an opportunity for deserving high school students in need to have the opportunity to receive a college education. The very first scholarship given was in the amount of $10,000. Since then, more than $1.7 million has been awarded.
“These are our communities’ next generation of leaders, contributors and change makers,” Chris Reid, Independence Bank Chairman and CEO stated. “For more than two decades, this scholarship program has provided money to standout students. It is incredibly humbling, yet rewarding, to hear and read through the stories of success, struggle, strength and sincerity that surface throughout this process. We applaud their efforts and hope that these allocations ease some budgetary burdens.”
More than 90 scholarships were awarded to applicants this year through the Independence Bank Scholarship Program. A few outstanding students received more than one scholarship. Select categories honor the life and legacies of both Independence Bank founding partners and their families.
“Several of our board members put money in the pot out of their own pockets,” Reid added. “Over the years, we’ve seen prior winners obtain their degrees and launch successful careers. It is always extra special when they choose to stay in the Commonwealth. This is a legacy that makes a lasting impression. It’s in our history, our hearts and our commitment hereafter.”
Among the eight top winners was Calloway County High School student Emma Arnett, who received a $5,000 agriculture scholarship. Other scholarship recipients include:
• Hannah Nix, Calloway County High School – $1,000 Calloway County Community Board Scholarship
• Gage Sokolowski, Murray High School – $1,000 Calloway County Community Board Scholarship
• Andrew Adams, Calloway County High School – $1,000 Calloway County Community Board Scholarship
• Casey Monteleone, Calloway County High School – Charles A. Reid Finalist, with a $500 Ernie & Martine Davis Scholarship and $500 Maurice E. Reisz Scholarship
• Kyra Jones, Murray High School – $1,000 Calloway County Community Board Scholarship
