OWENSBORO — Independence Bank awarded $185,400 in scholarships to students from their 12-county service area that includes Calloway County.
These scholarships are part of a program that started in 2001 and has grown to encompass over $1 million in funds given to local students. However, the program looked a little different with the absence of their annual reception and changes to the application process this year. Just as schools and other organizations are seeking out alternative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020, Independence Bank had to think outside of the box to facilitate the 2020 scholarship program.
“With the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we made the tough decision to cancel our reception in March,” said Lauren Patton, Charitable Foundation manager. “We also had to re-evaluate how we would conduct the interviews that are generally done face-to-face. However, this program is such an important part of what we do. It originated as a dream of my late grandfather. We wanted to continue to find a way to facilitate the program and recognize those students who were selected. They are already giving up so much of the “traditional” graduation celebrations that we wanted to make sure they knew how much we supported them and were proud of their accomplishments.”
Typically, students apply online by a given deadline and then finalists are selected. Those students participate in in-person interviews with 16 to 20 Independence Bank employees and directors, depending on what market they are from. Finalists and their families then attend a reception held at Independence Bank in Owensboro to find out what awards they have received.
This year, however, phone and FaceTime interviews were conducted instead, still allowing for reviewers to meet and interact with the students, even if it was virtually. After students were selected as the recipients of particular scholarships, team members had the privilege of being able to call and personally congratulate those receiving scholarships in one-on-one conversations.
“It is always such a challenge to select the students who receive funds from our program because each applicant stands out for one reason or another. As you read through the applications they poured their hearts and souls into, and you hear their story firsthand during the interviews they are all deserving,” said Patton. “And the reality of the situation is, for some these scholarships are what allows them to pursue their dream of an education. It is a humbling experience. And this year was even more rewarding because our employees and directors had the chance to personally interact with the students and see their excitement in a more relaxed setting.”
The Independence Bank Scholarship Program began in 2001 as a dream of the late Charles A. Reid, founding partner and father of current CEO, Chris Reid. Before his death, Charles requested that the scholarship program be built to provide an opportunity for deserving high school students in need to have the opportunity to receive a college education.
The very first scholarship given was in the amount of $10,000. Since then, over $1 million has been awarded to high school seniors to help make their dreams of a college education come true. Applicants are judged based on a submitted essay, high school grades, ACT scores, financial need, extracurricular activities, community involvement and personal interviews.
“My father joined the Navy to get the GI bill to pay for his college education and at 17-years-old he was sent to Korea during the Korean War. It was his dream to be able to provide students like himself who wanted to make the world a better place with the opportunity to get a college education, no matter their circumstances and without having to go to the lengths that he did,” said Chris Reid, Independence Bank CEO and chairman. “That’s why our program allows students to ‘tell their story’ about why this scholarship is important to them and how it could benefit them. By looking at the student as a whole, we are able to award scholarships to those who may typically not have been awarded ones based solely on ACT, GPA and class rank. This program started as one $10,000 scholarship and has grown over three generations to one that awards well over $100,000 annually. Without the support of my family and others that made this program possible, such as Gail Reisz Branch and the Davis and Lanham families, this program would not be what it is today.”
The Independence Bank Scholarship program is comprised of over 50 scholarships that applicants are eligible to receive based on specified criteria; many honoring the founding partners of Independence Bank and their families.
“It is incredible to look back each year and see what we are able to accomplish together; our employees, our leadership team and our Board of Directors,” said Chris Reid. “And it is all because of the passion and dedication of those individuals who wake every day and enjoy coming to work to be part of something bigger. Those who go above and beyond what is expected to help make a difference for others. And all of our initiatives start out just as the scholarship program did, as the dream of one person. My father would be honored to see what we have been able to accomplish in his name.”
For the 2020 year, scholarships were awarded to the following students:
Charles A Reid
Scholarship - $15,000
• Fatemah Yarali, Murray High School.
Marjorie Reid Scholarship
• Alex Shultz, Murray High School, son of Heidi Shultz, Calloway County President, Murray- $2,000.
Community Board
Scholarships
The Community Board Scholarships are funded entirely by Independence Bank’s local community boards in each market. Applicants are reviewed by a committee of local employees in each market.
Calloway County Community Board Scholarship
Abby Boike, Calloway County High School - $1,000
Echo Falwell, Murray High School - $1,000
Isaac Smith, Calloway County High School - $1,000
Chairman’s Scholarship - $5,000
The recipient of the Chairman’s Scholarship is selected from the 13 finalists who interviewed for the Charles A. Reid Scholarship.
Fatemah Yarali, Murray High School - $5,000.
