OWENSBORO – Independence Bank is being recognized on the national level as a “Best Bank to Work For” in 2021.
The 2021 ranking improved seven spots to 23rd from 30th last year.
“I think it is just awesome,” Independence Bank Chairman and CEO Chris Reid said. “It’s incredible. This is a testament to wonderful employees who have joined us. We’re like one big family.”
American Banker asked leaders at the 90 banks earning a spot this year in the annual listing about how they are handling challenges associated with hiring and retaining talent.
“I want every new employee to know that you’re going to do something to make this Bank even better than it is,” Reid said. “I can go through almost every single employee and tell them, specifically, at least one thing they did to make us better — to make us great. I really believe that.”
The Best Banks chief executives, according to American Banker, also emphasized the importance of making employees feel valued and shared some creative ways that they have been going about that.
For Independence Bank, some of its best ideas for efficiency and honing new products come from employees who receive a financial reward if their concept is successfully adopted. Promoting a positive culture within an encouraging environment also continues to remain a priority.
“Everybody contributes to making it a better place each and every day and to have fun,” Reid explained. “I think that’s what life is all about — going to work and it being great. If you want something, you have to try yourself. You have to do your part and smile to your fellow worker when they’re down. Help pick them up and they’ll do the same for you.”
Bank employees can look forward to holiday celebrations, workdays catered by food trucks and parties during major sporting events like the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. On Halloween, the entire staff wears costumes and children from the community have been invited into locations for trick-or-treating.
“I think we’re the best, friendliest, and greatest employees of all time,” Reid added. “We do a really good job of taking care of our customers. We’re 23rd this year and I’m really proud of that. But, in my heart, we are No. 1. We are the best bank to work for.”
This announcement comes in between Independence Bank adding a second location in Louisville and entering the Lexington market.
“We are in expansion mode,” Reid saqid. “We’re going to add a lot of new and great people. This is the fun part for me. I really enjoy the new potential customers. The part I love the most about banking will always be the relationships.”
