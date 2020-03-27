MURRAY — Jimmy Dan Hicks has been promoted from vice president/commercial lender to senior lender for Independence Bank, the bank said in a statement.
The bank said that Hicks has more than 20 years of experience in banking and has been a lender for Independence Bank for nearly four years, specializing in ag lending.
In his new role, Hicks will oversee and direct all loan opportunities for people and businesses in the Murray community. Independence Bank congratulates Hicks on starting his new role at the bank.
