OWENSBORO — Independence Bank, which has two branches in Murray, is known for its heart for the communities it serves. And behind that reputation lives more than 400 employees that love their work as much as they do giving back.
With a culture that facilitates pride and places an emphasis on showing appreciation for a job well done, the bank has once again been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) in their 17th annual rankings, presented by Lifestyle Health Plans.
Known as a revolution for the people, by the people, Independence Bank’s mission has always been to do what’s right and fair, for its customers and the communities they serve. Chairman and CEO Chris Reid, tells why making employees an important part of this from the start is such a key factor to the Bank’s success.
“It has never been something we just talk about, it’s quite the opposite. We dedicate a lot of time and resources ensuring our employees are heard. They are, after all, owners of the bank through our ESOP program. We ask every employee what they would like to see us never change, what needs to be adjusted and future projects for consideration each year and create our business plan based on what they have to say. We hire the best people and it’s to our advantage to tap into their experiences and expertise to make ourselves better.”
Some of those efforts include a Christmas party that is renowned for its elaborate giveaways and impressive musical guests. The bank’s 400+ employees and directors gather, along with their guests, for the annual event complete with a fun theme, four-course meal and plenty of fun and dancing.
“I grew up in the bank, so to me it’s always been a symbol of family,” explains Independence Bank President Jacob Reid. “We have implemented many efforts over the years to ensure that Independence Bank is a place where people wake up and enjoy coming to work. The result is a family of individuals who are excited to be part of a mission that is bigger than banking.”
The Best Places competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. This year the Bank was ranked 2nd and joined companies like Kentucky Lottery Corporation and UofL Health, Shelbyville Hospital in the medium-size company category.
For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com. To learn more about what makes Independence Bank a revolutionary place to work, visit www.1776bank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.