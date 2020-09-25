OWENSBORO – It’s been said that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. But it’s much more than just the tasks at hand that leads to this kind of mentality in the workplace. Just ask the employees of Independence Bank, where a culture that facilitates pride in your work and places an emphasis on showing appreciation for a job well done has led to the bank being named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) in their 16th annual rankings, presented by Lifestyle Health Plans.
Known as a revolution for the people, by the people, Independence Bank’s mission has always been to do what’s right and fair, for its customers and the communities they serve. And CEO, Chris Reid, recalls making employees an important part of this from the start.
“When I came on board to work with my father, one of the first things I was a part of was taking a hard look at our employees and the morale that surrounded each of our locations. We knew we wanted to be a bank that hired the very best people, but with that came the responsibility to ensure that those individuals had what they needed to be successful. That meant not only being a company they could be proud to be part of, but we wanted them to know that they were the most important part of what we did as a bank. We have implemented many efforts over the years to ensure that Independence Bank is a place where people wake up and enjoy coming to work and the result has been a family of individuals who are excited to be part of a larger mission, to make a difference in the lives of people in the communities we serve.”
Some of those efforts include a Christmas party that is renowned for its elaborate giveaways and impressive musical guests. The bank’s 500+ employees and directors gather, along with their guests, for the annual event complete with a fun theme, a four course meal and plenty of fun and dancing. The bank family also gathers each year in the fall for a family picnic, one of the longest standing traditions the bank has. It dates back to when the Reid family used to have all of the bank’s employees over to their home, but as the bank has grown, the time of fellowship and food has moved to a local park where employees from the bank’s twelve county footprint can enjoy each other’s company and fun games for the whole family.
“What makes our bank unique is that our employees are not merely a name on payroll, they are family. We celebrate our successes together, we volunteer our time and talents side by side in our communities and we even lean on one another during times of grief,” said Reid.
This sentiment of family is likely why the bank implemented what they call the WOW fund in 2008. The fund, which stands for “Wishing Others Well,” serves as a means to offer assistance to bank employees in times of need. Any employee in the bank’s 12-county service area can request assistance from the fund, or nominate a fellow employee in need, which is reviewed by a committee made up of employees from various departments within the bank. Independence Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank with 25 locations in Calloway, Daviess, Franklin, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, Jefferson, McCracken, McLean, Warren and Webster counties with assets over $2.8 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.