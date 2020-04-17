MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Kristian Jackson as the February 2020 Employee of the Month. Jackson is an insurance verification specialist at Oncology & Hematology of Murray. She has served six years at MCCH.
Jackson’s co-workers shared these comments:
“No matter how busy she may be, if we need something, she is always on top of it. Always a pleasure to work with and talk to,” said Rebecca McCuiston, centralized scheduling.
“During my last five months working here, I have observed Kris hands on. She is very passionate to our patients, a dedicated team member and an honest person. She works professionally with everyone, including patients, employees, families, insurance companies and other facilities.
“Recently, I had a patient who needed immediate care at Vanderbilt (Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee). Kris worked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get the patient an appointment and made sure they got their procedure done and in to see the specialist immediately. Despite her very busy schedule, she was able to do the job while also talking to the patient and their family to reassure them and help them during the difficult time.
“Kris is a living example of a dedicated employee that should be recognized.” – Dr. Zuhair Ghanem, oncologist & hematologist
For more information, contact the MCCH Marketing Department at 270-762-1382.
