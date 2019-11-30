MURRAY — ‘Tis the season for holiday spending, and many shoppers are eyeing a chance to save a few dollars.
Yearly anticipated by patients, Jarvis Vision Center will host its Holiday Open House on Thursday. While customers receive special discounts on frames and contacts, this annual sale also serves as an opportunity to impact a local need.
Part of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Murray-Calloway County Rockets Special Olympics team.
Special Olympics in Murray is more than a chance to participate on a sports team. The group provides a place of belonging, safety and inclusion.
“The athletes are family to each other and, for some, the only family they have,” explained Laura Miller, who is the coordinator of the Murray-Calloway program.
With an annual budget of $40,000, the program provides training, travel expenses, uniforms and awards with little to no cost to its athletes. Due to significant growth in the number of participants, additional funding is needed to guarantee athletes and their families will not be burdened with these expenses.
Building off the momentum from the “Behind the Mask” fundraising gala in early November, Jarvis Vision Center hopes to keep the Rockets in the spotlight.
“Many special needs patients visit our office. Their smiles and joy light up the room and caring for them is a delight to our team. When I heard of the program’s financial need, we were happy to assist the Murray Rockets however possible .” stated Dr. Reed Jarvis. “We recognize the value of shopping local. And when our neighbor has a need, let’s be quick to give local as well.”
Jarvis Vision Center will be accepting donations for the Rockets at their Holiday Open House.
