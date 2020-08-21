MURRAY — The Calloway County Jeep Club will host a school supply drive on Saturday at the Advance Auto Parts store on South 12th Street.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and will benefit Calloway County Schools, This marks the second year for the club to undertake this initiative.
Supplies that will be sought include:
* Pencils
* Notebooks
* Paper
* Index cards and holders
* Sharpies
* Erasers
* Pens
* Highlighters
* Pencil pouches
* Folders
* Glue sticks
* Post It notes
* Binders
* Pencil sharpeners
* Colored pencils
* Binder dividers
* Backpacks
* Staplers
* Dry erase markers.
