MURRAY — The Calloway County Jeep Club will host a school supply drive on Saturday at the Advance Auto Parts store on South 12th Street.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and will benefit Calloway County Schools, This marks the second year for the club to undertake this initiative. 

Supplies that will be sought include:

* Pencils

* Notebooks

* Paper

* Index cards and holders

* Sharpies

* Erasers

* Pens

* Highlighters

* Pencil pouches

* Folders

* Glue sticks

* Post It notes

* Binders

* Pencil sharpeners

* Colored pencils

* Binder dividers

* Backpacks

* Staplers

* Dry erase markers. 

