MURRAY -- The Murray Bank is pleased to announce that Jonah Brannon has been selected for a summer internship.
“The Murray Bank is excited to partner with Jonah to help him develop job skills that will benefit his future career,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “Our goal is to help recruit and retain local students and offer them opportunities so that they will want to continue to live and work in our hometown of Murray.”
Jonah resides in Puryear, Tennessee, and recently graduated from Murray State University with a degree in agriculture business and is currently pursuing his master’s in the agriculture science program. He also recently finished a four-year career as a member of the Murray State Racer baseball team.
“As the only intern this summer at The Murray Bank, I am eager to work with as many teams and different facets as possible to gain knowledge and understanding of the banking business,” said Brannon. “I am thankful for the opportunity they are providing me and look forward to putting my skills to work.”
Brannon can be reached at the Main Office of The Murray Bank at 405 South 12th St., or by calling 270-753-5626.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is proud to be Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank has three offices; 405 South 12th St., 700 North 12th St., both in Murray, and in Hazel at 405 Main St. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.