AURORA — Approximately $560,000 in improvements are planned at Kenlake State Resort Park as part of the state’s “Restoring the Finest” initiative, tourism officials announced today.
The initiative is an effort to make repairs and safety improvements to the Kentucky State Park system.
The funding for Kenlake will include a new roof for the lodge at the park.
With today’s announcement, Kenlake State Resort Park will have received about $1.2 million in improvements since 2016.
“These projects like those at Kenlake are important because they help keep our parks safe and attractive to guests,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson. “We appreciate the support our parks receive from the governor and members of the General Assembly.”
Kentucky State Parks received $18 million and $20 million in added funding as part of the “Refreshing the Finest” program in 2016-2018. Lawmakers approved a $50 million bond issue for the “Restoring the Finest” campaign in state parks during the 2019 General Assembly.
“After many years the state parks were facing $240 million in deferred maintenance costs,” Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said. “These additional funds allow us to make much-needed repairs and improvements for the parks and continue contributing to the tourism economy across Kentucky.”
Kenlake State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, hiking trails, marina and offers recreational activities throughout the year.
