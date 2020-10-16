FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives have announced the 2020 KCCE Annual Excellence Awards. These awards pay tribute to local chambers of commerce in areas of operational excellence that include membership growth and retention, website, social media, special publication and newsletter communications, and special events. This year two additional awards were added: excellence in innovation and excellence in advocacy.
The awards event culminates with the presentation of the KCCE Chamber Professional of the Year, which is awarded to an individual that shows outstanding dedication and achievement in chamber leadership and service to the community. The 2020 Chamber Executive of the Year is Deanna Herrmann, executive director of the London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce.
Herrmann has served the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. Her accomplishments include graduating from the Institute for Organization Management Program offered through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Kentucky in 2019. Herrmann served as chair of the KCCE board between 2018 and 2019 and continues to serve the organization as a board member.
“Thank you so much to KCCE and the Kentucky Chamber for mentoring me for the past 10 years, and many thanks to the London-Laurel County Chamber Board for believing in our shared vision,” Herrmann said. “I am overwhelmed with this award. I am beyond words to know I was selected from several wonderful deserving candidates.”
Another individual award, Volunteer of the Year, was presented to John Rennels of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce.
“I was totally caught off guard and humbled by our Chamber staff and by longtime board member Gabe Uebel and current board chairman Mackenzie Morris taking the time to write in support,” said Rennels. “It is easy to serve when we are able to follow the lead of our exemplary staff and board.”
Awards were given in five categories: annual dues income less than $75,000 (Group I); annual dues between $75,001 and $150,000 (Group II); annual dues income between $150,001 and $250,000 (Group III); annual dues between $250,001 and $650,000 (Group IV); and annual dues income more than $650,001 (Group V). The winners are:
The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce earned three awards this year. Murray-Calloway topped Group IV for Outstanding Website, as well as Special Publication and Special Event for its annual Women in Business Luncheon.
Membership Growth
• Group I: Cynthiana - Harrison County Chamber of Commerce
• Group II: Anderson County Chamber of Commerce
• Group III: Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce
• Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews
• Group V: Christian County Chamber of Commerce
Membership Retention
• Group I: Cynthiana - Harrison County Chamber of Commerce
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce
• Group III Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
• Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews
• Group V: Christian County Chamber of Commerce
•
Outstanding E-News Communication
• Group I: Cynthiana – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce
• Group III: Marion County Chamber of Commerce
• Group IV: Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
• Group V: Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
•
Outstanding Website
• Group I: Cynthiana - Harrison County Chamber of Commerce
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce
• Group III: London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce
• Group IV: Murray - Calloway County Chamber of Commerce
• Group V: Greater Louisville Inc. – Crisis Support Hub website
Outstanding Social Media
• Group I: Cynthiana- Harrison County Chamber of Commerce
• Group II: Anderson County Chamber of Commerce
• Group III: London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce
• Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews
• Group V: Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
•
Special Publication
• Group I: Maysville - Mason County Chamber of Commerce: MaysvilleOpoly Game
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce: Community Profile Magazine
• Group III: Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce: Member Spotlight & Directory
• Group IV: Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce: 2019 Viewbook
• Group V: Greater Louisville Inc.: 2019 Federal Agenda
•
Excellence in Innovation
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce: Chamber Chat Weekly Radio Show
• Group III: Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce: Shepherds Watch
• Group IV: The Chamber of St. Matthews: The Happily Ever After Wedding Show
• Group V: Greater Louisville Inc.: Caffeine & Quarantine
•
Excellence in Advocacy
• Group III Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce: 2019 Legislative Agenda
• Group V Christian County Chamber of Commerce: Policy Advisory Committee
Special Event
• Group I: Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce: 2019 Bourbon Chase Community Host
• Group II: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce: Shop Small Saturday
• Group III: Mayfield – Graves County Chamber: Farm to Table Agriculture Dinner
• Group IV: Murray – Calloway County Chamber of Commerce: Women in Business Luncheon
• Group V: Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce: EmpowerHer Conference
“Hosting the awards was extra special this year because of what our local chambers have been through over the past several months,” said KCCE Executive Director Amy Cloud. “It was important to take time to celebrate all the wonderful things they have done and the growth they have achieved.”
