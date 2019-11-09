FRANKFORT —In an effort to help businesses manage costs of employee benefits, the Kentucky Chamber has announced a partnership with ClearPath Mutual to offer its members workers’ compensation insurance at a reduced rate.
“Our organization is dedicated to creating opportunities for Kentucky businesses. We have partnered with ClearPath Mutual on this workers’ compensation program to help our members’ bottom line while providing the quality insurance,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “The Chamber is committed to making Kentucky the best state in which to do business and this cost-saving program provides value to our membership.”
As employee benefits remain the second largest expense for businesses, outside payroll, the Kentucky Chamber has teamed up with insurance companies to provide multiple health insurance plans, and most recently, workers’ compensation insurance.
“I am so excited ClearPath Mutual and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce found a way to begin offering a workers’ compensation plan to Chamber members,” said Jeff Borkowski, CEO of ClearPath Mutual. “This is a big win for our fellow members. As the program gradually rolls out, more Chamber members will be able to experience the great customer service, fair claims handling and proactive loss prevention services that we offer, all at a very competitive price.”
To learn more about this and all the Kentucky Chamber member savings programs visit www.kychamber.com or contact Hilary Morgan at hmorgan@kychamber.com.
