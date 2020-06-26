FRANKFORT —The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) have partnered to train Workforce Solutions leaders from all 16 colleges across the state in the Talent Pipeline Management® (TPM) Academy. This is the second statewide TPM Academy for Kentucky following an inaugural class of 40 community leaders selected and trained in 2018.
“The partnership between the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and KCTCS will help our state align a business-first approach for developing workforce solutions for Kentucky businesses.” Shannon Gilkey, vice chancellor for Academics and Workforce Development at Kentucky Community and Technical College System said. “KCTCS values the hard work and dedication of the Workforce Center to bring this partnership with our sixteen colleges across the state.”
Talent Pipeline Management is an employer-led approach to identifying specific workforce needs as well as training and quality issues and solutions to persistent workforce-related challenges. The TPM Academy is a three-part program to train KCTCS Champions on ways to build talent supply chains while growing the movement towards an employer-led and demand driven workforce system in Kentucky. The KCTCS Champions will complete their training the end of June.
Kentucky was designated in 2018 as one of three states in the country to implement the TPM Academies. Since then, the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center has convened 26 industry collaboratives engaging nearly 200 employers working together to strengthen their talent pipelines. These efforts are conducted in partnership and with support from the Kentucky Education & Workforce Cabinet.
Moving into the next phase of the TPM project, the Workforce Center’s Talent Pipeline team and the newly-graduated KCTCS TPM Champions selected will focus on creating workforce solutions that address the unique workforce challenges present in a post-COVID world while creating the workforce needed for economic recovery and growth.
Beth Davisson, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center said “We are so excited to continue the spread of TPM throughout Kentucky. Through our partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and Kentucky’s Workforce and Education Cabinet, we are able to expand the impact across the state and continue helping Kentucky’s businesses build and train the talent they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.