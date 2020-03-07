LOUISVILLE — For 97 years Kentucky Realtors has strived to be the voice of real estate in Kentucky. This means serving realtor members (all 11,600 of them) as valued independent contractors working in an industry that accounts for 15% of the gross state product of Kentucky. Truthfully, though, it means much more than that.
Being the voice for real estate in the Commonwealth means advocating for homeowners and protecting the property rights of consumers. It means supporting legislative efforts that attract new talent and investment to the state and enhance the development of resources that increase Kentucky’s “liveability”. It also means supporting initiatives to combat the opioid epidemic and that allow access to a world-class communications infrastructure (internet access).
In order to help realtors better serve their clients; brokers better serve their agents and; affiliate industries better serve the consumers of Kentucky, KYR announces a partnership with HousingIQ and the release of the Realtors Confidence Report. This report surveys realtors working in the state and galvanizes street-level expertise and opinions into a measurable, forward-looking market forecast.
The report examines what realtors believe will take place over the next twelve months in the housing market. Expertly crafted questions allow the responses to gauge realtor sentiment as it pertains to three major indices: Price Expectation Index, Pricing Power Index, and the Homeowner Stress Index.
This easy-to-read and understand tool informs interested individuals, businesses, and industries what the local housing market experts believe will take place in the short-term. Particularly as it pertains to the housing market, foot-traffic, mortgage applications, and more.
KYR is excited about this newest tool that will serve its partners in the industry. Lester Sanders, Louisville realtor and President of Kentucky Realtors, said, “This report gives realtors a new lens to see the market and educate their customers.”
Vidur Dhanda, Founder of HousingIQ said, “The survey questionnaire was designed to crowd-source local market insights. This index distills the collective wisdom of experts -- the local realtors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.