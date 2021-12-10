MURRAY – The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented a 2021 Liability Safety Grant to Murray Electric System.
KLC Insurance Services (KLCIS) liability customers receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the utility thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the communities they serve. Murray Electric System must replace vital personal protective equipment (PPE) used by electric linemen and broadband technicians, and the grant will help fund those much-needed supplies.
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity every year to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The safety equipment Murray Electric System plans to purchase with these funds is vital to the health and safety of the people who work for the agency and serve the community.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.