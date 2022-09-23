MURRAY – Kentucky Orthopedic Rehab Team (KORT) recently announced it has partnered with Dr. Scott Winkler and Physical Medicine Services to continue services in Murray. Physical Medicine Services is now KORT Physical Therapy.
“KORT Physical Therapy is pleased to be part of the Murray community, along with Winkler and his team, creating a collaborative approach to your care,” a news release said. “We are excited to join an organization that shares the same commitment to providing you with the high-quality physical therapy, sports medicine, and work health services you have come to rely on and trust.”
“We are thrilled to have the caring professionals from Physical Medical Services join our team,” said KORT President Jason Chambers, PT, MBA. “We serve patients in the quickly evolving health care world and we are committed to continuing to grow in Murray and Western Kentucky. We need to continually consider our patients’ needs – now and in the future – to stay in the best possible position to help them become and stay healthy. With Dr. Winkler and his team, we found a unique and special opportunity to join with professionals who share our compassion and drive to help people feel better every day.”
“We are honored to continue to serve the community of Murray and Calloway County, now as part of KORT,” said Winkler, owner of Physical Medicine Services. “I have been blessed to serve Murray and the surrounding area for nearly 34 years in private practice. I am excited to now be partnering with a large group of strong and talented individuals who share the same core values. KORT has an outstanding reputation for providing the best in rehab and I look forward to the added care and services we will be able to provide to this area.”
“I am incredibly excited to have Dr. Winkler and the Physical Medicine Services professionals join the team,” said KORT Regional Vice President Robbie Hinkebein, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC. “We have been looking to partner with the best possible physical therapy provider in the Murray area for a while and when the opportunity came to work with Dr. Winkler, we knew we had the best possible partner. My wife and I are Murray State graduates and being part of the Murray and Calloway County community is special. We are excited to build upon the legacy that Dr. Winkler founded 34 years ago to provide the best possible personalized physical therapy care.”
