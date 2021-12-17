MURRAY — Participating Culver’s restaurants in Kentucky, including the one in Murray, and additional locations will donate a percentage of their sales on Monday, Dec. 20, to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to help aid the relief efforts for those affected by the recent tornado disaster. A percentage of sales will be collected on every menu item sold from the time each restaurant opens until it closes that day.
“We truly believe in neighbors supporting neighbors,” said Constance Williamson, Culver’s franchise business consultant for Kentucky. “Supporting communities in need is a part of Culver’s core values, we are proud to provide aid to those people affected by the tornadoes. Together, we can help make a difference.”
As of Thursday, every Culver’s restaurant in Kentucky is participating in addition to the Culver’s restaurants located in Evansville, Indiana and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with more considering how they can help their neighbors locally in other areas affected by the tornado disaster.
Gov. Andy Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados and the severe weather system on December 11, 2021. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
