WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), today announced the availability of approximately $29.2 million in a second round of grant funding for the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) Initiative.
“As we confront the economic challenges created by coronavirus, we must remain focused on equipping all Americans, including those living in rural America, with the skills they need to gain good paying jobs as our economy rebounds,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said. “The funding announcement today empowers rural communities to strategically invest in the local workforce and to create opportunities for individuals and families to better their lives.”
