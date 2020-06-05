WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued an alert listing safety tips employers can follow to protect stockroom and loading dock workers in the retail industry from exposure to the coronavirus.
Safety measures employers can implement include:
•Stock displays (e.g., shelves and freezers) during slow periods or shifts during which stores are closed to minimize contact with the public;
•If stocking occurs while stores are open, use barriers or markers to physically separate shelf stockers from customers;
•Maintain at least 6 feet between co-workers and customers, where possible;
•Limit customer capacity in stores;
•Coordinate with vendors and delivery companies to minimize the need for stockroom and loading dock worker contact with delivery drivers;
•Allow workers to wear masks over their nose and mouth to prevent spread of the virus;
•Encourage workers to report any safety and health concerns.
The new alert is available for download in English and Spanish.
Visit OSHA’s Publications webpage for other useful workplace safety information.
The alert is the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a document aimed at helping workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.
Visit OSHA’s coronavirus webpage frequently for updates. For further information about coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit www.osha.gov.
