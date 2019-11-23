CADIZ – Approximately $6 million in improvements are planned at Lake Barkley State Resort Park as part of the state’s “Restoring the Finest” initiative, tourism officials announced Thursday.
The initiative is an effort to make repairs and safety improvements to the Kentucky State Park system.
The funding for Lake Barkley will include upgrades for the wastewater treatment system, roof replacement and repairs and improvements for the fire alarm and sprinkler system.
With today’s announcement, Lake Barkley State Resort Park will have received more than $7.7 million in improvements since 2016.
“Projects like these at Lake Barkley are important to our state park system and help keep our parks safe and attractive to guests,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Don Parkinson. “We appreciate the support our parks receive from the governor and members of the General Assembly.”
Kentucky State Parks received $18 million and $20 million in added funding as part of the “Refreshing the Finest” program in 2016-2018. Lawmakers approved a $50 million bond issue for the “Restoring the Finest” campaign in state parks during the 2019 General Assembly.
“After many years the state parks faced $240 million in deferred maintenance costs,” Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said. “This funding allows us to make much-needed repairs and improvements for the parks and continue contributing to the tourism economy across Kentucky.”
Lake Barkley State Resort Park has a lodge, cottages, campground, restaurant, hiking trails, indoor pool, golf course, marina and offers recreational activities throughout the year.
