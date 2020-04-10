PADUCAH — A local McDonald’s organization has donated 17,000 gift cards for free menu items to eight area school districts.
“We know some families are struggling to put food on their tables right now,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Mike Love. “By distributing these gift cards through the school’s food service programs that are already doing so much to provide for our local children, we hope they reach those who need it most and spread some cheer throughout our communities.”
School districts that received the gift cards are as follows:
In Kentucky:
• McCracken County
• Paducah City
• Calloway County
• Murray City
• Mayfield City
• Livingston County
• Marshall County.
In Illinois:
• Massac County.
In addition to this donation, the Love Organization has given 3,000 bags to the Mayfield County school’s food service program and has also partnered with the City of Paducah to provide free meals to city employees.
The Love Family McDonald’s organization owns and operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
