MURRAY — Local Mediacom employee Stacy Robinson was recognized as one of the company’s top-performing employees who demonstrated outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year.
Robinson, a Murray resident, was named “Payment Center Representative of the Year” in recognition of her service to customers. She is a customer service representative assigned to the Benton office and she has been a long-time employee with Mediacom for 23 years.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,500 people, and Robinson was one of 183 employees recognized for achieving high-performance marks in 2020. Awards are presented each October as employees mark Customer Service Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.